The Rock Serenades Memphis With Song About Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson broke out his singing voice once again for a "Rock Concert" in Memphis during Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," running down his WrestleMania 40 opponents, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, as well as bringing Rhodes' mother into things in a subsequent promo. The Rock opened the show and said he usually "scorches" every city he's in, but Memphis is special because that's where he started his career as Flex Kavana.

He brought out two Memphis artists to play along as he sang about Rhodes and Rollins. He called Rhodes a mama's boy, and said he had a "historically accurate" story about how Rhodes was born, singing about Dusty Rhodes and how was a "mistake." Rock called Rollins a "living embodiment of cringe," and started to sing about him as well, saying his wife, Becky Lynch, is more popular than him and that he was "going to make that title disappear." He then started to sing about the "Cody Crybabies," calling Rhodes' fans obnoxious.

When the Rock finished the song, he replayed the clip from last week's "SmackDown," where Rhodes slapped him. He then attacked Rhodes for crying on "WWE Raw" when he mentioned winning Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and giving it to his mother. The Rock then went after "Mama Rhodes" on the mic, and said the only belt she would be getting during WrestleMania night two would be his. He pulled a weight belt adorned with his signature Brama Bull out from a bag and said he would present Rhodes' mother with it at WrestleMania after he beat her son bloody with the belt.