WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 3/15 - Bayley Vs. Dakota Kai, The Rock And Rey Mysterio Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 15, 2024, coming to you live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee!

Last Friday, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins accepted The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' challenge to a tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania 40, with the former team making sure that The Bloodline will be banned from ringside Rhodes and Reigns' title match the following night should they win while the latter team ensuring that the match will be Bloodline Rules if they win. In light of such, The Rock will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Two weeks ago, Dakota Kai turned her back on Bayley in the midst of their tag team match with Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane as Women's Champion and Bayley's WrestleMania opponent IYO SKY watched on from ringside. The winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble will have her chance to seek her retribution tonight as she goes one-on-one with Kai.

Kai's betrayal wasn't the only notable thing that happened two weeks ago, as Rey Mysterio returned from injury to help Carlito defeat Santos Escobar in a Street Fight. Following such, Rey will be speaking for the first time since.

Speaking of Escobar, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he collides with Dragon Lee. Escobar and his Legado Del Fantasma teammates became involved in a backstage altercation with Lee last week, which led to Lee squaring off with Angel in the ring later that night and defeating him via disqualification.

This past Monday, "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest would be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match. Tonight, the first two teams to enter the match will be revealed as Pretty Deadly goes head-to-head with New Catch Republic, and the aforementioned Angel and Berto square off with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of LWO in a pair of qualifier matches.

Elsewhere, Grayson Waller will be taking on Randy Orton. The pair encountered one another in a tag team match last week, in which Orton and his partner Kevin Owens emerged victorious over Waller and Austin Theory.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, the aforementioned SKY, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight are advertised to be in town.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the confrontation between The Bloodline and Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes last week.

Wade Barrett and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as The Rock makes his way down to the ring.