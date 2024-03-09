WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 3/8 - The Bloodline Meets Rhodes & Rollins In The Ring, We Hear From Logan Paul

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 8, 2024, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!

Last Friday, The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Night One of WrestleMania 40 to a tag team match on behalf of him and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match will have implications for Reigns and Rhodes' title match the following night, that being if Rhodes and Rollins win, then The Bloodline will be banned from ringside but if they lose, then the match will become Bloodline Rules.

Tonight, Rhodes and Rollins will be giving The Rock and Reigns their official answer. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis has warned the four men that he will take action should things get out of control, and "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has asked Rhodes and Rollins to exercise restraint.

United States Champion Logan Paul will be making his first live appearance since WWE Elimination Chamber last month with something on his mind to share. During the Premium Live Event, Paul competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match alongside Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and eventual winner Drew McIntyre.

Speaking of Orton and Owens, they will be joining forces to square off with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The four men found themselves involved in a physical altercation in the closing moments of last week's episode of "SmackDown" following the match between Orton and Theory. Lashley will be competing in a singles match of his own tonight as he faces Karrion Kross in light of their issues over the past several weeks.

Additionally, Women's Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and the aforementioned Knight are all advertised to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.