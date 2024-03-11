WWE Raw Live Coverage 3/11 - #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match, Cody Rhodes Sits Down With Michael Cole

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 11, 2024, coming to you live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas!

Over the past few weeks, a handful of superstars have requested to face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 from "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. Tonight, his opponent at "The Grandest Stage of Them All" will be determined, as Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed compete against one another in a Gauntlet Match.

Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins found themselves face-to-face in the ring with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown". The former duo officially accepted the latter's duo challenge to face them in a tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania, with ramifications for Rhodes and Reigns' title match at Night Two of the event. In light of such, Rhodes will be sitting down with Michael Cole.

The Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The Kabuki Warriors successfully retained their title over "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley at the "NXT" Roadblock special last Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Becky Lynch will be going one-on-one with Liv Morgan. Morgan interfered in Lynch's match against Nia Jax last week after "The Man" had interfered in Morgan's match with Jax the week prior.

Additionally, Pearce and "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis will be making an announcement. Both the aforementioned GUNTHER and Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Jey Uso are all advertised to be in town on WWE's event page.