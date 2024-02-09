Cody Rhodes Will Face Roman Reigns For Undisputed WWE Universal Title At WrestleMania XL

The word is out: Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas was nothing if not explosive. For the entirety of the men's segments, chants of "we want Cody", "let's go Rocky", and "Rocky sucks" reverberated off of the walls of the T-Mobile arena.

Roman Reigns made the first move by announcing that he wants to face Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Philadelphia. "The Rock" came out immediately after to greet Las Vegas, and was met by a swelling wave of boo's. Johnsonstood silent for several minutes as the audience continuously hijacked the segment with chants, boo's, and off-handed comments. Once the crowd offered a moment of quiet, Johnson formally welcomed the many media journalists in attendance, and introduced them to the "Cody Crybabies".

Johnson presented a picture of the extensive Anoa'i family tree, and spoke about how Amituana'i Anoa'i and Fanene Anderson (formerly known as Peter Maivia), Reigns' and Johnson's grandfathers respectively, tied together their lineages in a blood oath to become aiga, or "family". Johnson leveraged the history of the Anoa'i clan and their contributions to professional wrestling in order to validate a match between him and Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes made his presence known with little introduction, and confronted Reigns and Johnson directly. He chastised Reigns for seizing the Royal Rumble victor's power to choose any champion at WrestleMania. Rhodes reclaimed that power, and told Reigns, Johnson, Seth Rollins, and the entire world that he would be meeting Reigns in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40.