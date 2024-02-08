WWE's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has A Message For The 'Cody Crybabies'

Over the last few weeks, the situation surrounding the main event for WWE WrestleMania 40 has grown murky. When Cody Rhodes won this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and pointed toward Roman Reigns, it seemed like he was set on facing Reigns on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" once again. However, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made good on earlier teases, appearing on "WWE SmackDown," with Rhodes introducing the veteran, to challenge his cousin for WrestleMania.

Ahead of tonight's Las Vegas press conference, which should bring some clarity to the picture, Johnson made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." The former WWE Champion had some harsh words for some of the fans who have been voraciously sharing their opinions online in recent days.

"I love Cody, I love his passionate fans," Johnson said. "Then there's the other passionate fans of Cody, and they're called the ... 'Cody Crybabies.' ... These are grown-ass men."

Johnson then offered his best imitation of an online troll, feigning that he was someone complaining about the storyline on the internet while ignoring his child and wife. The WWE veteran pointed out that he wasn't talking about all of Rhodes' fans, or Rhodes himself, but rather a specific subsection of the WWE audience.

"You've got to sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is going to take your candy asses on," Johnson continued. "So hashtag that, hashtag 'shut your b**** asses up.' Hashtag 'Cody Crybabies.' That's the fun part of what we do. That's pro wrestling, that's WWE, and I can't wait for this afternoon."

WWE's press conference, where Rhodes is slated to officially announce who he'll be challenging at WrestleMania 40, will take place tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

