The Rock Arrives In Las Vegas, Says WWE Press Event 'Will Be Talked About Forever'

Ahead of the much-awaited WrestleMania 40 press conference on Thursday, February 8, 2024, The Rock teased that it will leave a lasting memory in the eyes of the fans.

WWE announced recently that The Rock, Roman Reigns, and several other stars will feature at Thursday's WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. WWE's cameras captured The Rock alighting from his private plane in Las Vegas and "The Great One" had a short but interesting comment.

"Welcome to Vegas. I have a feeling this press conference will be talked about forever. Signing off, the long gamer," said The Rock as he stepped into his car.

The People's Champion has arrived in Las Vegas!@TheRock is ready for an iconic face-off with @WWERomanReigns tomorrow at the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff live from @TMobileArena. pic.twitter.com/RvY5vVNTzb — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2024

It is expected that the situation regarding The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes will be addressed in the press conference, as there's been a lot of uncertainty as to who will face Reigns at "The Show of Shows." The Rock made a surprise return to WWE on last week's "SmackDown" where he seemingly challenged Reigns to a match, with Rhodes stepping aside despite winning the men's Royal Rumble match. Fans haven't responded positively to him filling Rhodes' spot in the match, with "We Want Cody" trending on social media and fans shouting it even during the following "Raw" show.

The press conference, which is set to air on social media and Peacock, will also feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Rhodes, apart from The Rock and Reigns. WWE has announced that Pat McAfee and Michael Cole will host the show, while WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will also be present at the show.