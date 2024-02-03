WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 2/2 - Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes Meet, We Hear From Bayley
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 2, 2024, coming to you live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama!
Bayley outlasted twenty nine other women in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match to take home the win. Following an appearance on "WWE Raw" this past Monday where she found herself face-to-face with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, she will officially be announcing whether she will choose to face her or Women's Champion IYO Sky at WrestleMania 40.
In the Men's Royal Rumble match Cody Rhodes emerged victorious, last eliminating CM Punk from the bout. Though he has yet to officially choose whether he will be facing Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship or Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All", Rollins pleaded his case as to why Rhodes should choose him on "Raw". Tonight, Reigns will have the chance to do the same as he meets Rhodes in the ring.
Kevin Owens looked to put an end to Logan Paul's reign as United States Champion on Saturday, but ultimately came up short when he used a pair of brass knuckles given to Paul by Austin Theory to land a right hand and was caught by the referee with them. In light of such, Paul will be making an appearance on tonight's show following his defense.
Additionally, per WWE's event page, Bianca Belair and LA Knight are slated to be in town.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video recapping the events of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event!
Logan Paul then makes his way down to the ring.
We Hear From Logan Paul
Paul says he underestimated Kevin Owens, and says he did more damage to him than Floyd Mayweather. He says Owens made him bleed and almost knocked him out, but he still lost. He calls himself one of the toughest people on the roster and mocks Seth "Freakin" Rollins and CM Punk for their respective injuries.
Owens' music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He tells Paul no one wants to hear anymore from him, and calls him an "unbearable idiot". He says even though he came up short at the Royal Rumble, it's still a moral victory for him because he knocked him out. He vows to take the United States Championship off him and sanitize him, and Paul says Owens didn't take advantage of his one and only shot at his title. He explains that the brass knuckles were a set-up and meant to lure him in, and Owens says while everyone was mad at the referee for catching him with the brass knuckles, the referee did a great job catching him. He says the next time they stand across from one another for the title, he won't need brass knuckles.
Paul says he's going to go find a real challenger while Owens focuses on his upcoming match with Austin Theory and he joins commentary. Theory and Grayson Waller then make their way down to the ring.
Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory (w/ Grayson Waller)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Owens connects with a shoulder tackle and an arm drag, then transitions into an arm submission. Theory escapes and fires off a few right and left hands, then delivers a senton. Theory gets his knees up and fires off more left hands, and the two find themselves on the apron. Theory sends Owens crashing onto it spine first.
Back from the break, Owens fires off strikes on Theory and delivers a Tornado DDT out of the corner. He ascends to the top and delivers a Swanton Bomb, then looks to hit a Stunner. Theory prevents him from landing it and sends him crashing into the ring post shoulder first, then delivers a rolling blockbuster and goes for a pin. Owens kicks out and the two find themselves teetering on the ropes. Theory pulls Owens down onto his shoulders and delivers a variation of a Blue Thunder Bomb He goes for a pin, but Owens kicks out. Waller distracts te referee and Paul slides Theory a pair of brass knuckles. Owens gets ahold of them and Paul tries pointing it out to the referee, but she tells him to hop down from the apron. Owens clocks Waller on the apron with the brass knuckles, then delivers a right hand to Theory with them for the win.
Winner: Kevin Owens
After the match, Paul retreats through the crowd.
We then head backstage and see Naomi emerge from Nick Aldis' office having signed a contract to be an exclusive member of the "SmackDown" roster as Michin, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair celebrate with her. Tiffany Stratton then emerges and announces she's done the same thing, leading to a verbal exchange between the five women and Stratton clocking Michin.
Back at ringside, Pretty Deadly make their way down to the ring. Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, LWO, and Legado Del Fantasma follow.
Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma (w/ Elektra Lopez) vs. Pretty Deadly
Prince and Bate begin the action. The bell rings and the Prince fires off stomps on Bate. Dunne and Wilde tag in, and Wilde locks in a side headlock on Dunne Bate tags in and delivers a hurricanrana to Wilde, but Del Toro does the same to him and Dunne follows suit. Both teams stare one another down until Legado Del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly blindside them. All eight men then begin brawling in the ring and go spilling out of the ring. LWO then delivers a double baseball slide to Legado and Pretty Deadly on the outside, and Wilde flies as Bate, Dunne, and Del Toro assist him.
