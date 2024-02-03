WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 2/2 - Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes Meet, We Hear From Bayley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 2, 2024, coming to you live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama!

Bayley outlasted twenty nine other women in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match to take home the win. Following an appearance on "WWE Raw" this past Monday where she found herself face-to-face with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, she will officially be announcing whether she will choose to face her or Women's Champion IYO Sky at WrestleMania 40.

In the Men's Royal Rumble match Cody Rhodes emerged victorious, last eliminating CM Punk from the bout. Though he has yet to officially choose whether he will be facing Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship or Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All", Rollins pleaded his case as to why Rhodes should choose him on "Raw". Tonight, Reigns will have the chance to do the same as he meets Rhodes in the ring.

Kevin Owens looked to put an end to Logan Paul's reign as United States Champion on Saturday, but ultimately came up short when he used a pair of brass knuckles given to Paul by Austin Theory to land a right hand and was caught by the referee with them. In light of such, Paul will be making an appearance on tonight's show following his defense.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, Bianca Belair and LA Knight are slated to be in town.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video recapping the events of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event!

Logan Paul then makes his way down to the ring.