After weeks of rumors and speculation, Cody Rhodes has made his return to WWE.
Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Rhodes make his return as the opponent for Seth Rollins, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon as the storyline goes. Rhodes defeated Rollins in tonight’s return match.
Rhodes had a special entrance as he was raised from under the stage. He was introduced as “The American Nightmare” and received pyro and a huge pop on his way to the ring. The back & forth match ended with two straight CrossRhodes, the signature right hands and Bionic Elbow of the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and then one more CrossRhodes for the pin to win. The announcers did acknowledge how Cody has been away from WWE, and how he’s wrestled around the world, but there was no mention of AEW.
This was Cody’s first WWE match since May 16, 2016, when he lost to Zack Ryder at a WWE Superstars taping, while working as Stardust. Rhodes helped launch AEW, as a talent and Executive Vice President, but left the company back in February after his contract expired and he was unable to agree on a new deal with AEW President Tony Khan.
Rhodes is reportedly scheduled to be a regular member of the RAW roster moving forward. It’s been reported that he signed his new WWE contract around three weeks ago.
Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania Saturday and more on Rhodes in WWE. Below are several shots of tonight’s return at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX:
Cody Rhodes is ALL WWE@Nick_Hausman #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Wqu4PNNnM1
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 3, 2022
HERE WE GO!@WWERollins vs. Mr. McMahon's handpicked opponent at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/Cm2BRmWqfY
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Welcome back to #WrestleMania, @WWERollins!!! pic.twitter.com/CTr60mq61o
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Let's hear it for @WWERollins and the Seth "Freakin" Rollins choir at #WrestleMania! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7Xro4vqBrk
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2022
IT'S CODY RHODES!!!!!!!!@CodyRhodes has arrived at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/bKDBPLCKKr
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
🚨🚨🚨🚨@CodyRhodes IS BACK and facing @WWERollins at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ST3B1EmfCx
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
SURREAL.
This is undeniably a #WrestleMania moment. @CodyRhodes is @WWERollins' @WrestleMania opponent! pic.twitter.com/9c2bB56lfe
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK!@CodyRhodes has returned at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/3Hf7Gmkr4j
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2022
CODY RHODES IS HERE! CODY RHODES IS HERE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0XftTSDLMt
— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 3, 2022
The star of @CodyRhodes is shining bright at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/u1AUuPIlVo
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
GOOSEBUMPS.@CodyRhodes#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QmYV1Bmye0
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
WRESTLE FREAKIN' MANIA!@WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lifRqLyhgd
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
The tide has turned in the favor of @WWERollins!@CodyRhodes #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yeaqlxOqdv
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
THIS IS HAPPENING!!!@CodyRhodes #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1dZPLnBvRT
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2022
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@CodyRhodes#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/YhC4Kwq6fT
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2nKqJ5n4Hz
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Seth "Freakin" Rollins will do whatever it takes at #WrestleMania!@WWERollins@CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/ESibdtqbCy
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
CODY CUTTER!!!@CodyRhodes #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/x9y39YqynQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
PEDIGREE by Seth "Freakin" Rollins!!!@WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/nOeM0BL4CW
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
❤️❤️❤️❤️@CodyRhodes#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uyhrou8I1z
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Here is your winner … CODY RHODES! 👏👏👏👏👏@CodyRhodes#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qGh8RJ4bOr
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
WELCOME HOME. ❤️@CodyRhodes#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/SPsKxSAdFD
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
#WrestleMania just became #CodyMania!@CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/ZJgjmd3CQc
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]