The Rock Appears To Replace Cody Rhodes As Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania Challenger

Cody Rhodes will not be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after all. Instead, it appears Reigns will be facing his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, following the events of "WWE SmackDown."

"The Tribal Chief" took to the microphone Friday night in anticipation for Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent announcement. Reigns responded to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' recent plea to Rhodes, and dismissed Rollins' self-appointed title of "the guy" and Rollin's complaints regarding Reigns' schedule, among other things. Reigns finished his rebuttal by claiming that he wasn't "going to beg" Rhodes for his attention like Rollins did.

Reigns ultimately did not need to beg, as Rhodes made his entrance shortly thereafter. Tensions were high between the two, to the point that Rhodes dismissed Jimmy and Solo. Initially, Rhodes spoke with the implication that Reigns was his WrestleMania choice, and that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was not a Hollywood title, as Rollins claimed, but was "the title that was put into [his] father's hands at Madison Square Garden, and then swiftly taken away". Rhodes openly pondered if his story would be finished when he dethroned "The Tribal Chief", or if his story would be finished when he took "everything" from Reigns. All the pieces were nearly aligned for a Rhodes and Reigns WrestleMania rematch.

Then, Rhodes said that he would not dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania. Instead, Rhodes claimed he spoke to a person Reigns knew intimately.