Dave Meltzer Provides WWE Backstage Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Things are very up in the air for WWE right now, with the promotion capping off a "great week" by fielding just as many questions regarding a lawsuit, and accusations of sexual assault, against former chairman Vince McMahon as they did their new Netflix deal. They also found time to hold their Royal Rumble PLE, which saw Cody Rhodes win the Men's Rumble, and immediately challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes' victory led to more questions than answers, however, particularly whether this meant the long-rumored match between The Rock and Roman Reigns was off. As it turns out, it is and it isn't. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that Rhodes vs. Reigns is the planned WrestleMania 40 main event this year, and will take place as a singles match, without any involvement from The Rock.

That being said, The Rock is still expected to come back to WWE, and a match between him and Reigns is in the cards. When and where the match will take place remains to be seen, as conversations between Rock, who was named to WWE/TKO's board of directors last week, and WWE, regarding the match are said to be ongoing.

The delay in Rock vs. Reigns will give Rhodes a chance to finally "finish the story" and capture the Undisputed WWE Title, something he failed to do against Reigns last year at WrestleMania 39. Reigns meanwhile will look to continue his record-setting reign as champion, which has lasted for over 1,240 days, putting him only 234 days short of passing Hulk Hogan's 1,470 day reign as WWE Champion in the 1980s.