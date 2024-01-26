More Details On WWE's Dwayne Johnson Joining TKO's Board Of Directors

While the news was quickly overshadowed by other developments within WWE, it was announced earlier this week that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was joining the TKO Board of Directors. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter features Dave Meltzer adding some additional details on Johnson's new role with WWE's parent company.

According to the report, the deal between Johnson and TKO was signed on January 3, meaning the company held back several weeks before announcing the news. The agreement also reportedly involves more than just Johnson's presence on the TKO Board, as it also includes merchandising agreements, promotional appearances, and more.

As part of the contract with Johnson, he now owns the rights to "The Rock" — a piece of intellectual property that had previously belonged to WWE. He can now license that name back to WWE, making more money off any merch sold. Between now and the end of next year, Johnson will also be awarded an amount of TKO stock currently valued at $30 million.

WWE completed its merger with UFC last year, joining together to become TKO under the umbrella of Endeavor. In addition to ensuring his continued partnership with WWE, Johnson's presence on the TKO Board also increases the likelihood of his involvement with the UFC, which Meltzer notes that Johnson is a big fan of.

In the hours and days following the announcement of Johnson's place on the board, the company announced that "WWE Raw" will begin airing on Netflix as of January 2025. Then, news emerged that a former WWE employee was filing a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, former executive John Laurinaitis, and the company at large, alleging that McMahon and Laurinaitis had sexually assaulted and trafficked her between 2019 and 2022.