WWE Announces High Profile Role For Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson In Parent Company TKO

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been appointed to the board of directors in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, the company has announced. TKO was formed in September 2023 following Endeavor's acquisition of WWE, merging the wrestling brand with MMA organization UFC. TKO made Johnson's appointment to the board official with a press release, noting his "significant experience identifying and cultivating revenue generating media rights, live events, sponsorship, licensing, and social media opportunities." Alongside his appointment, WWE announced that it has agreed with Johnson to give him full ownership of the trademark on his ring name, "The Rock."

"I am thrilled to partner with Dwayne and welcome his immense talent to TKO's Board. Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO," said Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

Vince McMahon also offered his thoughts on the former WWE Champion's transition to the boardroom: "Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights."

It was also announced that Brad Keywell — Uptake Technologies founder — has joined TKO's board of directors. The board is now comprised of 13 members: Emanuel, McMahon, Nick Khan, Mark Shapiro, Peter Bynoe, Egon Durban, Steve Koonin, Jonathan Kraft, Sonya Medina, Nancy Tellem, Carrie Wheeler, Johnson, and Keywell. "The Rock" made a return to WWE on-screen recently during the "Day 1" special episode of "Raw" on New Year's day, he closed his segment with a veiled shot at Roman Reigns, spurring belief the two may lock horns in a generational dream match.