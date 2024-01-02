The Rock Returns To WWE Raw On New Year's Day, Teases Challenge Against Roman Reigns

After tons of speculation this week about "a former WWE champion" returning to WWE on tonight's episode of "Raw," the thousands of fans in the San Diego, California crowd, and the millions at home let out an audible sigh when Jinder Mahal hit the ring. But as "The Modern Day Maharaja" chastised the United States, expectations boomed for something more, and none other than The Rock made his way down the ramp, sending the place into a frenzy. From there, things only got more intriguing.

As Rock sang a custom rendition of the United States National Anthem to Mahal, things ended with more physicality than we've seen from "The People's Champion" in several years, hammering Mahal with his trademark right hands, dropping him with a Spinebuster, and putting an end the altercation, of course, with The People's Elbow.

From there, Rock thanked San Diego, told the crowd he loved them, and said he was hungry. He noted plans to go out and get something to eat but asked the crowd if he should sit in a booth, or maybe at the bar (which drew a pop from the audience, gleefully ending the holiday season themselves), or maybe, just maybe, he should take a seat at the head of the table.

Could that finally mean what the collective would think it to mean? Common sense would say that he wouldn't utter those specific words without a specific payoff in mind. With WrestleMania season right around the corner, as well as a massive Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia, the conversation is only just getting started.