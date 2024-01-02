WWE Raw Day One Live Coverage 1/1 - Two Championship Matches, Becky Lynch Vs. Nia Jax & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" Day One on January 1, 2024, coming to you live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California!

The Women's World Championship will be on the line tonight, as Rhea Ripley defends against Ivy Nile. The pair have been no strangers to one another over the past few weeks, with Ripley granting Nile a title shot on the December 18 episode of "Raw" before coming face-to-face with her later that night in a physical altercation during the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between Judgment Day and The Creed Brothers.

Another title will be up for grabs, as Seth "Freakin" Rollins puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. Not only has McIntyre shown a more intense side to his personality throughout December, but he has made his intentions of capturing gold crystal clear.

Tensions between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax have been running high over the past number of weeks, with the two having met on multiple occasions in exchanges of words. While Lynch and Jax were initially set to face each other in a match on the December 11 edition of "Raw", Jax opted out following one of their confrontations. Tonight, the match will finally come to fruition as the two collide with one another.

Additionally, a huge tag team match is slated for tonight as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark make their return to tag team competition to go head-to-head with Tegan Nox and Natalya. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Dominik Mysterio are also advertised to appear on tonight's show, per WWE's event page.