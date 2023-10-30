WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Ticket On-Sale Details

The past couple of Elimination Chamber events have taken the massive structure international, with Saudi Arabia and Canada playing host to the titular match, and now Australia will be the next to do so. According to an announcement from WWE, tickets for the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth, Australia on February 24, 2024, will go on sale to the general public on November 10, with a presale taking place on November 8. The show will take place in Perth's Optus Stadium, home of the Perth Scorchers, marking WWE's first premium live event in the country since 2018's Super ShowDown.

The news comes not long after WWE announced a premium live event called Bash in Berlin that will take place next year in Germany. The company is reportedly looking to expand its international presence for Premium Live Events, following its merger with UFC. WWE has reportedly reached out to many cities in the hopes of holding more international PLEs, including the city of Paris. WWE also recently held a successful live event in the under-served US Territory of Puerto Rico, Backlash, which was also a deviation from its well-tread touring schedule in the continental United States.

WWE is planning on having a number of events in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber, with WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil saying that the company plans on a full week of events and activities. WWE President Nick Khan has often said that international PLEs are a good boost to a local economy due to the tourist money generated by the big events.