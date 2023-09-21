WWE Confirm Return To Australia For 2024 Premium Live Event

After months of speculation, WWE have confirmed their plans to return to Australia in 2024 with the Elimination Chamber premium live event announced for February 24th at Perth's Optus Stadium. The sports entertainment juggernaut have not toured Down Under since 2019, while the last major event in the country came five years ago with Super ShowDown in Melbourne, which attracted over 70,000 fans to the iconic MCG.

On Thursday evening local time, legendary tag team The New Day were on deck at the stadium to unveil the pre-WrestleMania spectacle and their plans to bring WWE back to the passionate nation for the first time in almost half a decade.

"Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE premium live event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations," WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil said in a statement.

"With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe."

WWE makes its long-awaited return to Australia for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth at @OptusStadium in Perth, @WestAustralia on Saturday, February 24, 2024! #WWEChamber Register now for an exclusive presale opportunity 👉 https://t.co/PSfCcf6VE6 pic.twitter.com/jruyVYCvlH — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2023

Given the likes of Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller have become prominent fixtures on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" in recent months, the decision to bring the promotion back to Australia was a no-brainer for one of the largest pro wrestling audiences outside of North America.

WWE have shown their desire to take their major shows abroad since the pandemic, with the likes of the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico hosting successful PLEs over the past 12 months, and the upcoming Elimination Chamber in Perth is expected to attract a crowd of at least 60,000 people.