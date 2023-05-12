WWE Officials Reportedly Visit Australia To Discuss Potential Major PLE

WWE is about to embark on holding consecutive premium live events outside of the continental United States with shows in Saudi Arabia and the U.K. coming on the heels of Backlash in Puerto Rico. But could the company be racking up more frequent flyer miles in looking to travel internationally again in the near future?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea of doing an event in Perth, Western Australia has gotten more serious as WWE officials recently traveled to the region. Those who made the trip discussed a potential show, which would be co-promoted by the local tourism group and presented as a major premium live event. The last time a big televised event took place in Australia was 2018 with WWE's Super Show-Down. However, that show was then moved to Saudi Arabia in subsequent years.