Impact Wrestling Announces Upcoming Tour Of Australia

Impact Wrestling is set to make its debut down under this summer.

The promotion announced that it will be coming to Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia for the Impact Down Under Tour on June 30 and July 1 at the Equex Center. The two shows will be funded in part by the New South Wales government as part of their #VisitWagga campaign. The tweet promises "four days of activities" and "two marquee wrestling shows." There is no word on whether the shows will be taped for Impact's show on AXS TV or broadcast in some other capacity, if at all.