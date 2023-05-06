Trinity Fatu Wants To Do Intergender Matches But Chose Impact For Its Women's Division

Trinity Fatu's recent debut for Impact Wrestling added yet another high-caliber member to the company's world-renowned Knockouts Division. In the wake of Trinity's WWE departure, her choice to go to Impact was heavily affected by the quality of their high women's division. Trinity spoke about this directly in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo.

"I think they have one of the best women's divisions right now, and they really don't get the attention or respect," Fatu explained, "They've always told great stories with their women's division... just having the conversation I had with Gail [Kim] really sealed the deal for me."

Trinity went on to mention other things that contributed to her decision, citing the schedule and the atmosphere as major factors. "With all that's going on in the world of women's wrestling, I feel that [Impact] is the place that I can be most useful," Trinity explained.

Trinity mentioned some female members of the Impact roster she is excited to face before acknowledging that she is open to doing intergender bouts at some point in the future, as well. "There's just so many possibilities," Trinity said excitedly, "We'll see, I'm there so whatever comes, I'm with it. There are no wrong answers."