Trinity Fatu Calls Impact Debut 'Life-Changing,' Says She's Coming For Knockouts Title

Following her WWE departure, Trinity Fatu has joined the Impact Wrestling roster. The former Naomi made her debut at Impact's television tapings in Chicago last Friday, and her first appearance is set to air this Thursday on AXS TV and YouTube. Ahead of her debut segment airing, Fatu appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to discuss joining the Knockouts division.

"So much has been going on. This last year of my life has been really life-changing in all the right ways," Fatu said. "It sent me on a whole new chapter in my career and also in my personal life. It just really shook things up, and I'm here."

Fatu stated that the doors are open for her everywhere, but she chose Impact because she believes it is the best choice for her at this time in her career. She believes competing alongside the Knockouts division is where she will be the happiest and be utilized the best.

When co-host Mickie James asked Fatu what her goal is in Impact, Fatu confirmed she has her eyes set on the top prize.

"Girl, you know. The Knockouts World Championship," Fatu declared. "I want to work my way up from the bottom all the way to the top, no matter how long it takes, whatever I need to do, whoever I need to go through. I'm ready for that journey."

Deonna Purrazzo is the current Knockouts World Champion after she defeated Jordynne Grace to win the vacant title at Impact Rebellion. Whether it's this week or later in the year, it will apparently only be a matter of time before Trinity crosses paths with "The Virtuosa."

