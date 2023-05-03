Trinity Fatu Explains Why She Walked Out Of WWE, How She's Grown Since

Trinity Fatu is breaking her silence. The former Naomi recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to discuss her highly-publicized exit from WWE last May and how it affected her in the months that followed.

"I really was going through a lot, just felt very stagnant and I wasn't happy," Fatu said. "Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything just kind of broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else, but that was just it. I had to. And to go through the backlash, the negativity, and the lies, and the rumors, and to also just feel lost, it broke me. It was probably the lowest I ever felt in my life. But going through that, it made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience, grow from it, and just find myself again."

Fatu and Mercedes Moné, the former Sasha Banks, reportedly walked out of the May 16, 2022, "WWE Raw" taping over a creative dispute as they were in the midst of holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. WWE publicly shamed them on-air and via social media posts that night before vacating the championship for months.

In March, Fatu claimed via an Instagram comment that she was no longer with WWE as she continued to make backstage visits at NJPW events and even a GCW show in Orlando. On April 28 in Chicago, Fatu made her Impact Wrestling debut under the name "Trinity." That segment is set to air this Thursday as she begins her run in the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.