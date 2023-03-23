Naomi Confirms She Is No Longer In WWE

As hope for her WWE return continued to dwindle, Naomi has now confirmed she is no longer with the company.

Gearing up for WrestleCon next weekend, Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) made her first public statement about her status in her long-time place of employment. Thursday afternoon, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion reposted a graphic for her upcoming appearance on Instagram, which left some fans wondering about her status with WWE after walking out of the company in May 2022.

"Girl....are you even still in WWE?" one fan commented under the post.

"no frien'," Naomi wrote in response, indicating she has indeed parted ways with WWE.

Though Naomi has now made her status very clear, her next moves remain uncertain. Outside of a few conventions, Naomi mainly steered clear of wrestling-related appearances following her walkout last year. Instead, she opted to explore more opportunities away from the squared circle, including modeling on the runway of New York Fashion Week alongside her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone). Last August, they also attended the premiere of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" in Los Angeles.

While the world waits to see where Naomi will go next, Mone continues to make her strides outside of WWE as well. In January, Mone made her first post-WWE appearance, arriving at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Last month, Mone captured the IWGP Women's Championship, defeating KAIRI at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event. Up next, Mone is expected to defend her title against STARDOM star AZM.