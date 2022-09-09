Sasha Banks And Naomi Make A Splash During New York Fashion Week

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on WWE programming since the May 13 episode of "SmackDown," when they successfully defended the tag team gold against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Banks and Naomi ended up walking out of the May 16 "Raw," reportedly due to creative differences, and were subsequently suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. WWE even had commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves call Banks and Naomi "unprofessional," and claimed they let millions of fans down.

This hasn't stopped Banks and Naomi from exploring other opportunities, however. The pair were in full force for New York Fashion Week where they ended up walking the runway. Banks was seen sporting a sleek, steely dress while Naomi sported a more form-fitting ensemble. Banks and Naomi were also recently seen at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, attending an MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins. They were joined by "Raw" superstar Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer Titus O'Neil.

It's clear that Banks and Naomi had issues with Vince McMahon's creative vision, but with McMahon now retired, it's left many to feel a return for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions is inevitable. Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is now the WWE Chief Content Officer, shared his thoughts on Banks during an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport.

Levesque praised Banks and said it's up to her in regards to what she wants to do next. He also confirmed that there was a "communication breakdown" between WWE officials and Banks and Naomi. Reports have indicated that Banks and Naomi will return to WWE at some point.