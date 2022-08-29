Backstage News On Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Futures

Despite walking out of the company during an episode of "WWE Raw" on May 16, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi should be back any week now, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Bryan Alvarez noted the two women are now listed on the internal roster, indicating that they've seemingly solved whatever issues they had when they decided to walk out on WWE due to a creative dispute. The pair reportedly put their titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis — who, notably, is no longer with the company — and have not been seen in WWE since, although they have recently started making public appearances, attending meet-and-greets and other media-related events such as the "She-Hulk" premiere.

Since their absence, neither Banks nor Naomi have made a public comment addressing their walk-out, while WWE hasn't mentioned them since the initial incident took place, outside of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin asking for Charlotte Flair's opinion on the matter during their "Broken Skull Sessions" interview.

WWE is set to crown brand new Women's Tag Team Champions tonight, as the finals of the tournament that was announced after the titles were vacated will see IYO Sky and Dakota Kai face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. It's currently unknown as to whether Banks and Naomi will be returning to be a tag team once again, or if they will return as singles stars, as they have been throughout the majority of their respective WWE careers.

Of course, the pair will be returning to a different WWE landscape with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEO's, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque is in charge of both creative and Talent Relations. it's unknown if the change was a factor in the reported upcoming return.