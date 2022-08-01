A significant update has developed regarding the WWE statuses of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE.

“Wrestling News Co.” reported earlier today that they were told an agreement has been reached for both Banks and Naomi to return to the company. Brian Alvarez of the “Wrestling Observer Live” podcast stated that a source confirmed the report to him. He said he believed the report was accurate but couldn’t say 100% definitively that it was true.

Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 edition of “Raw” after being unhappy about their creative plans for the show. The duo relinquished their Women’s Tag Team Titles soon after, stating that they didn’t feel respected as a team and felt unsafe working with specific colleagues in the ring. The two women had also been edited out of WWE content, removed from the internal roster, and changed their social media handles in the wake of the news. Dave Meltzer of the “Wrestling Observer” mentioned last week that he had been told that WWE would be attempting to reconcile with the two women while speaking on the “Sports Illustrated Media” podcast.

Wrestling INC.’s own Raj Giri reported that Banks had been released from WWE in June after the two were given indefinite suspensions without pay. Banks’ contract was reportedly set to expire in July, and both women were said to be involved in ongoing contract negotiations with the company up until this point.

Banks and Naomi are slated to appear at the Chicago And Entertainment Expo Convention (C2E2) this weekend in their first fan signing experience outside WWE since the ordeal. AEW World Champion CM Punk, Danhausen, and Lita are also set to appear at the convention.

It is currently rumored that the two women will be making their anticipated return on tonight’s edition of “Raw.” Wrestling INC.’s live coverage for the show will begin at 8 PM ET/7 PM PT/4 PM CT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]