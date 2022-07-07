Sasha Banks’ and Naomi’s time in WWE may have come to an end, but there’s still no official word.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that as of Thursday morning, Banks and Naomi are no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. Johnson also writes that PWI has “heard rumblings” of Banks may be engaging in “some signings outside of WWE” as early as this fall.

It should be noted that as of this writing, the two talents still remain on the WWE.com roster page.

Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely without pay after they walked out of the arena either just prior to or just at the start of the May 16 edition of “WWE Raw.” It was initially reported by Raj Giri that Banks was released from the company back on June 15, a report that was later backed up by the Twitter account WrestleVotes, but no further confirmation was made by WWE, and PWI refuted the report on June 28. Following their suspension, Banks and Naomi were stripped of their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, removed from all promotional advertisements, had their merchandise was removed from WWE Shop, and outed on-air as “disappointing the WWE Universe” with their actions.

Banks has not shared anything via her social media since her departure, but photos have surfaced of the star since — The Boss appears to have drastically changed her look since walking out on that episode of “Raw.” Naomi, meanwhile, has made a little of her presence known on social media since May 16, though she was reportedly in renegotiations of an extension with WWE before walking out. WWE has continued their efforts to marginalize the duo, removing any indication of Banks presence in the company by digitally removed a sign supporting Banks at a recent event. While WWE had initially claimed that a tournament would be held to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions, there has since been no word on when that tournament will take place.

