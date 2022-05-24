WWE once again acknowledged Sasha Banks and Naomi’s walkout on last night’s RAW.

Prior to the Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss match, Corey Graves stated on commentary that Banks and Naomi “disappointed the WWE Universe” by staging a walkout from the company. Graves would also blame Banks and Naomi for costing Nikki and Doudrop a shot at becoming the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship.

“Last week the then Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha and Naomi would leave during the broadcast of Monday Night Raw,” Graves said. “Walk out of the arena during the show and Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were actually scheduled to be part of the six-pack challenge main event. Sasha Banks and Naomi would relinquish their Championships and disappointed the WWE Universe in the process.”

On last week’s RAW, Graves mentioned live on commentary that Sasha and Naomi “summarily and unprofessionally walked out” of the WWE. He received flak on social media for the comments, which he addressed later on his After the Bell podcast.

“There’s speculations and rumors all over the place,” Graves said. “I was on the air when it went down, I only know the information that was provided to me, and in the days since, while everybody continues to speculate. I don’t have any more information. I don’t know enough about the circumstance or the situation or which side did what, so I’m just going to avoid it.”

Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi has made any public comments since their walkout. Banks was reportedly in Minnesota this past weekend, hanging out with family and attending a DJ Steve Aoki concert. Meanwhile, Naomi has removed all references to WWE on her social media pages.

On Monday, Fightful Select reported that “there’s no end on the horizon for this situation” while confirming that neither Banks nor Naomi were in Evansville, Indiana for the RAW taping. WWE has already removed all references to the two wrestlers from their TV graphic intro, deleted their Facebook pages, and pulled all their merchandise from WWE Shop. The report noted that WWE continues to reiterate that it has no plans to release Banks or Naomi, and the decision to pull their merch was part of the “indefinite suspension” announced last Friday.

