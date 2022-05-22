The fallout from last week’s backstage happenings at WWE “Raw” continue.

Over the past week, WWE has removed Sasha Banks and Naomi merchandise from WWE shop, replaced them in the intro graphic to the shows, and deleted their Facebook pages. Now, one of the stars involved in the mix has altered her Twitter account.

Yesterday, fans noticed that former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi deleted all references to WWE from her Twitter bio. Where the profile once read “WWE Superstar NAOMI #FEELTHEGLOW”, it now focuses on links to her other social media pages. “Instagram @Trinity_Fatu Tik Tok @Trinity_fatu0,” she writes. Though, the handle of ‘@NaomiWWE’ remains the same at this point in time.

This weekend’s WWE “SmackDown” gave us the latest news on what will happen with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles after Banks and Naomi vacated them. It was revealed that a tournament will be held in the coming weeks to determine a new pair as the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

When it comes to Banks in particular, she was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert earlier this weekend. Videos taken at the show even see her getting on stage at one point and dancing around while the popular DJ plays music.

Stay tuned for more developments on the Banks and Naomi story.

