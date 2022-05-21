Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW.

As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.

Mercedes / Sasha Banks just vibing at a Steve Aoki concert pic.twitter.com/ecKV2SaEG9 — ʙʟᴀᴄᴋᴀɢᴀʀ ʙᴏʟᴛᴀɢᴏɴ (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) May 21, 2022

As noted earlier, WWE pulled all Sasha Banks and Naomi merchandise from WWE Shop, shortly after it was announced on SmackDown that both wrestlers have been suspended indefinitely.

Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi has said made public comments since their walkout Monday night. Both women reportedly have limited time left on their WWE contracts, according to former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide on his podcast. Naomi, in particular, was negotiating a new deal at the time of her walkout, according to Dave Meltzer.

Banks’ contractual status, on the other hand, had been previously unknown. In September 2019, a report from Fightful suggested that The Boss had signed an extension with WWE after returning from a several-month hiatus. Banks would later confirm she received a new contract in an interview. Although Banks did not reveal the duration of the new contract, WWE is known to do three-year extensions as a common practice, which would mean her deal could expire sometime later this year.

