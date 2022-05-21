All Sasha Banks and Naomi merchandise has been pulled from WWE Shop.

As seen in the screengrabs below, fans searching for any Banks- or Naomi-related merchandise are directed to a “Parts Unknown” page.

Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely on Friday’s SmackDown, and it was announced that a tournament will be held in the coming weeks to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

It’s unknown if Banks and Naomi getting suspended is part of a WWE storyline. We noted earlier how WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James suspects that their walkout from RAW is a work.

“When I see them [WWE] publicly put it all out there like that [with a press release], it just makes me feel like it’s a work, you know what I mean?” Road Dogg told Busted Open Radio on Tuesday. “It just makes me feel like, if that really happened, in my mind, they would just change the main event, and probably not even say anything. I’ve been in meetings where we’ve done worse than that.”

Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi has said made public comments since their walkout Monday. As reported earlier, both women have limited time left on their WWE contracts. Naomi, in particular, was negotiating a new deal at the time of her walkout, according to The Wrestling Observer.

Both Sasha Banks & Naomi merchandise PULLED from wwe shop! Omg! I don’t think they’ve ever done this for someone still employed 😱😳 pic.twitter.com/CYk85U7jgB — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) May 21, 2022

