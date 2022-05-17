As seen below, WWE issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. shedding further light on the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE RAW abruptly.

WWE says that Banks and Naomi relinquished their Women’s Tag Team Titles, said they aren’t respected as a tag team, and claimed they felt unsafe inside the ring with certain opponents before walking out.

You can see the full statement below:

When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out. They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.

As noted, a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship was supposed to see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Sasha Banks, versus Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H to decide the new challenger to Bianca Belair. That match got abruptly changed early on in the show when Adam Pearce switched it to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka to determine the #1 contender.

WWE did mention that Banks and Naomi left the building during the broadcast, with Corey Graves even saying, “Sasha and Naomi unprofessionally left the arena,” on commentary.

Stay tuned for further updates.

