Prior to tonight’s WWE RAW, there was only one match announced for the show. That steel cage match between Omos and Bobby Lashley actually kicked off the show, so there is still plenty of time left to entertain the WWE Universe this evening.

More matches and segments were revealed as the episode got underway, including a six-pack challenge for a shot at Bianca Belair’s WWE RAW Women’s Championship. Both of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Sasha Banks, will be involved in the match. They will each respectively challenge Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H to decide the #1 contender for the title.

It was also announced that Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight’s show via a “countdown to Cody” graphic showed. The clock will run out at 10 p.m. EST, as the last hour of RAW begins.

It was also revealed that WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle will represent RK-Bro when he goes one-on-one against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. The Usos vs. RK-Bro to determine the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions is scheduled for this Friday’s WWE SmackDown, as previously noted.

You can keep up with our live coverage at this link!

