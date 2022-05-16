Tonight’s WWE RAW has only one match officially announced for the show — Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage match. The two colossal superstars will have their third match against one another when the red brand comes to the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to @WrestleVotes, a particular spot was originally planned for the match that would have seen the ring collapse due to an impact from both men. The Twitter profile claims this idea was scrapped over the weekend, so we’ll have to see what else the producers come up with for the bout.

This third match in the series between Omos and Lashley may definitively decide who is the most dominant powerhouse in WWE. Lashley was the first man to ever defeat Omos when he got a pinfall victory over him at WrestleMania, but Omos ended up the winner at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month.

The official website for the Scope Arena is also advertising Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for tonight’s show, but that could be a dark match. Other stars scheduled to appear this evening include RK-Bro, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Edge, Damian Priest, and Kevin Owens.

Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 16, 2022

