WWE RAW takes place tonight from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage is the only match that has been announced for tonight’s show. Lashley handed Omos his first singles loss at WrestleMania Sunday last month, however Omos won their return match at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month.

The official website for the arena is also advertising Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, however that may be a dark match.

RK-Bro, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Edge, Damian Priest and Kevin Owens are also scheduled to appear.

