A big Steel Cage match has been announced for next Monday’s WWE RAW from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

This week’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of RAW saw MVP host a special edition of The VIP Lounge with Omos as his guest. He called on everyone to respect Omos but the crowd responded with boos. MVP continued to rant about Omos and Lashley until Cedric Alexander hit the ring and bragged about how “we” got the win at WrestleMania Backlash and “we” did everything else. MVP cut Cedric off and wasn’t interested in the “we” talk but the music interrupted and out came an angry Lashley.

Lashley took out VIP Lounge security guards at ringside, then took out Alexander as he dove from the apron. Lashley entered the ring and faced off with Omos, which led to a brawl between the two. Lashley clotheslined Omos to the floor, and then faced off with MVP. Before he could attack MVP, Alexander jumped on his back, allowing MVP the chance to retreat. Lashley took Alexander out one more time, rag-dolling him in The Hurt Lock while Omos and MVP watched from ringside.

Lashley was later interviewed backstage, where he said he wants Omos trapped inside a Steel Cage next week. WWE then confirmed the match.

Next week’s RAW will be the third match between Lashley and Omos, and the apparent end to their feud. Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38 in April, and Omos secured the win at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. The Steel Cage match held next week will be the rubber match.

Lashley issued a post-RAW tweet and wrote, “Now I get to kick your ass once and for all big man… And your lackey can watch it all happen and not do a damn thing. #AllMighty”

MVP noted in a post-RAW tweet that he will be releasing a Lashley hip-hop diss track called “Fall Mighty” soon.

Now I get to kick your ass once and for all big man… And your lackey can watch it all happen and not do a damn thing. #AllMighty https://t.co/ELpYKrFsIN — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 10, 2022

