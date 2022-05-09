Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

– The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro

We go right to the ring and out first come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off. Fans chant for Orton and Riddle as they take the mic. Orton welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW.

Orton says unfortunately at WrestleMania Backlash, even though they gave it everything they had, they lost the battle to The Bloodline, but before this is all said and done, they will win the war. Orton brings up how SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos originally wanted to unify the titles, but that didn’t happen because Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tore the contracts up as he knew his cousins can’t hold a candle to RK-Bro. Orton goes on and says RK-Bro wants the blue brand titles, so that they can become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle says they’re going to SmackDown this week and if Reigns says no to the title unification match, it just proves that The Tribal Chief has no confidence in his cousins. Riddle starts hyping Orton up until the music hits and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They stop on the ramp and here come the red Solo cups.

Ford and Dawkins take the mics and taunt RK-Bro for their loss at WrestleMania Backlash, but say they should be worried about The Profits, not The Usos. The Profits declare that they got next and they will be the ones to unify the titles. The two teams are in the ring having words now. Ford says not only do they want the RAW Tag Team Titles tonight, they want the smoke as well. Riddle says RK-Bro 4:20 says we just smoked your asses, and Orton says they’re going to do it with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment – RKO. Orton’s music starts back up as the two teams have words in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Ford and Riddle start off and Ford rolls Riddle for 2. Ford with more quick roll-ups and a jab of disrespect, then some showing off to a mixed reaction. Ford taunts Riddle now. They lock up and Riddle nails the flying armbar. They tangle and Riddle jumps on Ford’s back. More back and forth, then Riddle pats Ford on the head to taunt him. Ford seethes now.

Ford takes control and nails a dropkick, then tags in Dawkins for the double team. Dawkins with a shoulder block and a 2 count. Dawkins comes back with another dropkick for a quick pin attempt. Riddle fights back and turns it around with kicks. Orton tags in with corner uppercuts to Dawkins to beat him down. Orton slams Dawkins face-first into the turnbuckle, then across the ring into the opposite corner. Orton mounts Dawkins in the corner with right hands as fans count along with him.

Riddle tags back in and Orton drops Dawkins, then flips Riddle onto Dawkins for a close 2 count. Ford tags in as Riddle sends Dawkins to the floor with a scissors. Dawkins ends up bringing Riddle out to the floor. Ford runs the ring and leaps out with a big dive, taking Riddle down at ringside. Ford poses to mostly boos as Orton looks on from the apron. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford levels Riddle with a big clothesline. Riddle counters a suplex and nails a jumping knee to the face. Orton and Dawkins tag in but Orton unloads and nails the powerslam. Ford comes in but he also eats a powerslam in the middle of the ring. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT on Dawkins and he hits it. Orton drops down and hits the mat as fans cheer him on. Dawkins blocks the RKO and rocks Orton. Riddle tags in but Dawkins doesn’t see it as he also gets hit. Orton and Ford get sent to the floor. Riddle with a running punt kick to Ford from the apron.

Riddle leaps out off the apron but miscommunication causes him to hit Orton instead, taking him down. Dawkins brings Riddle in for a big Spinebuster. Ford goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash to Riddle for the pin but Orton rushes in and makes the save just in time. Orton drops Dawkins at ringside. Ford stuns Riddle with a kick in the middle of the ring.

Ford goes back to the top for another Frogsplash but Riddle catches him in mid-air on the way down with a big RKO for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: RK-Bro

– After the match, the music hits as RK-Bro stands tall. Orton looks a bit shocked and impressed at the finish as we go to replays. Orton and Riddle hit the corners to pose for the fans again.

– The announcers show us how Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash. Jimmy says Rhodes vs. WWE United States Champion Theory will begin at 10pm tonight. Kevin Patrick is on the stage now as he welcomes his guest, Theory. The champ comes out to boos. Patrick asks Theory how he’s preparing for such a worthy challenger in Rhodes tonight. Theory asks if he looks like he needs to prepare because he can do this all day and is the youngest United States Champion for a reason. Theory says he’s already great and is barely scratching the surface of his full potential. Theory yells at the fans to shut up but the boos get louder. Theory doesn’t give a damn about Cody or the past, because Theory is the future and all he cares about is himself. Theory goes on talking trash and takes a selfie as his music starts back up while the boos get louder.

– We see how Rhea Ripley became the latest disciple to WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania Backlash last night.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. They hit the ring and pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

