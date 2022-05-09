Bobby Lashley’s loss to Omos at WWE WrestleMania Backlash holds some added significance that not all fans may be aware of: It was the first pinfall defeat for Lashley on a WWE Premium Live Event in more than half a year.

Lashley’s last pinfall loss on a WWE Premium Live Event was against Goldberg last October at Crown Jewel.

Lashley’s streak had its highs and lows beginning at last November’s Survivor Series. Bobby Lashley was part of Team Raw in a traditional 5-on-5 tag team elimination match and ended up brawling with Drew McIntyre outside the ring to the point that both men were counted out. Team Raw went on to win the match.

Lashley’s streak continued at WWE Day 1 where he participated in the 5-way main event that saw Brock Lesnar pin Big E to win the WWE Championship.

Lashley’s streak peaked at the Royal Rumble this past January when he pinned Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

Lashley then entered the Elimination Chamber match as the WWE Champion at the titular event in February. However, Lashley exited the match with an injury and his title reign ended without him being involved in the finish of the match. Brock Lesnar went on to reclaim the WWE Championship on that night.

Lashley returned from his injury in time to challenge Omos to a match at WrestleMania 38. He got the win, becoming the first man to defeat Omos since his callup to WWE’s main roster.

