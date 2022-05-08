Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE WrestleMania Backlash viewing party. Tonight’s show comes from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s card:
- SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
- Drew McIntyre & RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso)
- AJ Styles vs. Edge (*Damian Priest barred from ringside)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
