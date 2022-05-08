Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE WrestleMania Backlash viewing party. Tonight’s show comes from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Six matches have been announced for tonight’s card:

  • SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
  • Drew McIntyre & RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso)
  • AJ Styles vs. Edge (*Damian Priest barred from ringside)
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
  • Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Our live coverage starts at 8 PM ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.