Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE WrestleMania Backlash viewing party. Tonight’s show comes from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Six matches have been announced for tonight’s card:

SmackDown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre & RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso)

AJ Styles vs. Edge (*Damian Priest barred from ringside)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Our live coverage starts at 8 PM ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

