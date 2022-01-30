WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley with MVP. The All Mighty poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Out next comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Lesnar also gets a pop and some pyro. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Heyman grabs the mic from Rome and gives his own grand introduction for The Beast. The referee raises the title in the air and here we go. Lesnar and Lashley lock up in the middle of the ring and they both hold the other there. They do a clean break and lock up again. Lesnar is all business tonight, no smiling and laughing yet. Lesnar with a big German suplex with ease. Lashley gets right back up and they’re both still all business.

Lesnar laughs some now before they lock up again. Lashley goes behind and nails a big belly-to-back suplex. Lesnar goes to the corner and nods his head at Lashley, rubbing the back of his head. Lesnar man-handles Lashley a bit and delivers Germans but Lashley still gets back up. They fight now and Lashley backs Lesnar against the ropes with right hands. Lesnar goes for the F5 but Lashley slides out and nails a big Spear in the middle of the ring.

Lashley waits for Lesnar to get up, then nails a second bigger Spear. Lesnar rolls to the floor for a breather, clutching his mid-section. Lashley follows at ringside and charges but Lesnar moves and this time Lashley goes flying through the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Lesnar grabs Lashley for a F5 on the floor but Lashley slides out and sends Lesnar face-first into the ring post. Lashley brings it back into the ring but misses in the corner as Lesnar uses his speed. Lesnar tries for a German from the corner but Lashley is holding onto the turnbuckle. Lesnar with a big German and Lashley is slower to get up from this one. Lesnar with another big German suplex and another.

Lesnar stalks Lashley a bit and delivers another German suplex. Lesnar works Lashley over while he’s down and sends him flying with yet another German as MVP and Heyman bark from ringside. Lashley slides out of a F5 attempt and applies The Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring. Lesnar tries but can’t shake the move. Lesnar finally starts to fade but he turns and rams Lashley back into the turnbuckles, but the referee gets smashed behind them.

The referee goes down in the corner but he slowly gets back up. Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock again but Lesnar counters and delivers the F5. Lashley’s leg knocks the referee down again on the way down in the F5. Lesnar covers for the win but the referee is down. Lesnar had the match won by a long shot but there is no referee to count.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hits the ring out of nowhere and levels Lesnar with a Spear. Fans boo. Reigns looks down at Heyman, who is clutching the WWE Title belt at ringside. Heyman stares back. Heyman hands Reigns the WWE Title belt now. Reigns clutches the title and stares Lesnar down. Lashley is also trying to get up. Lesnar gets up and Reigns drops him with a belt shot to the head. Reigns tosses the title to the mat and laughs as he exits the ring. Heyman walks over and joins Reigns at ringside.

Lashley wakes up and covers Lesnar for the pin to win the WWE Title as Heyman and Reigns head up the ramp together.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley

