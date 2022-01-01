Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.
Our live coverage starts at 7pm ET.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. The Usos (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Kickoff Pre-show
Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]