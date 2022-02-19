Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Elimination Chamber Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Our live coverage starts at 11am ET.
Here is what’s in store for today:
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot
Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre
Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back for the match.
Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
