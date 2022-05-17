Tonight’s WWE RAW kicked off with several new matches being announced, including a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. The original match was supposed to see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Sasha Banks, versus Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H to decide the new challenger to Bianca Belair.

However, that match got abruptly changed early on in the show when Adam Pearce switched it to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka to determine the #1 contender. There wasn’t much explanation given on the show itself, but new reports give some insight into what is going on backstage.

PWInsider first reported that Sasha Banks apparently took issue with certain creative ideas pitched for tonight’s show. She requested a meeting with Vince McMahon, which she was granted, but when Vince wouldn’t budge on his own creative vision, Banks took it upon herself to leave the arena.

Her tag team partner and fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion, Naomi, reportedly joined Sasha in exiting the building. This is especially peculiar, considering that Naomi was actually booked to win the match and be Bianca Belair’s new #1 contender for Hell In A Cell, according to Fightful.

This isn’t the first time Vince and Sasha Banks have disagreed about how they want certain outcomes to go. Banks previously revealed that when she wanted to be granted her release from WWE following WrestleMania 35, Vince advised her to take an extended vacation instead.

We will keep you updated on the developing situation.

