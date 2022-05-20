When Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out on “Monday Night Raw”, they potentially did so with limited time left on their WWE contracts. On the latest episode of The Ringer’s “The Masked Man Show with Kaz,” former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed he had heard some interesting information regarding Naomi and Banks’ WWE deals.

“I did hear that their contracts … they were in negotiations for renewals,” Famuyide said. “I don’t know how soon it is, but I think Sasha and Naomi’s contracts were set to expire within the next two months already … What happens if their contracts just run out while they’re doing this? I don’t know. There’s so much unspoken, there’s so much unknown with this situation that I don’t want to be that person who’s just irresponsible, just spewing things recklessly like people tend to do … I’m just saying what I know, and you do with that information what you will.”

Famuyide’s statement seems to confirm a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter which stated that Naomi’s contract with WWE was set to expire soon and that the two sides were negotiating a new deal before her walkout.

Banks’ contractual status, on the other hand, had been previously unknown; a report from Fightful in September 2019 suggested that Banks signed an extension with WWE after she returned from a several-month hiatus from the promotion. The former “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Champion would confirm she received a new contract in an interview shortly thereafter.

It should be noted that neither Fightful nor Banks revealed how long her contract was extended. WWE has handed out extensions lasting five years or more in the past, but if Banks signed a three-year extension, as is common practice in WWE, her deal would be set to expire sometime this year, which lines up with Famuyide’s speculation.

It is also unknown at this time what WWE plans to do with their current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. In past situations, WWE has frozen contracts with talent who have been disgruntled or injured, including current AEW stars PAC and Bryan Danielson. Naomi and Banks have so far remained silent regarding their walkout.

Uh, wow. Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide says Naomi *AND* Sasha have been in negotiations for contract renewal and thinks both contracts are set to expire in the next two months. https://t.co/X5kZVVyyTw pic.twitter.com/CAGFSEzpgo — Danny (@dajosc11) May 20, 2022

