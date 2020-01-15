As previously reported, Elias has signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE.

Elias revealed on his Instagram account that his contract has been extended for three years.

"I took this picture minutes before I performed in Times Square on NYE on the FOX network," Elias wrote on Instagram. "The center of the world as 2020 was brought in. In that moment it was made very clear what I needed to do next. The news has broke that I agreed to 3 more years with the WWE. There are many more mountains to climb. Goals that I have set in motion many years before I drifted on to TV that need to happen. A destiny that is manifesting. For every incredible moment I have created and been a part of, there is much more inside. The promised land awaits."

Elias will be competing in this year's Royal Rumble match on January 26 in Houston, Texas. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Royal Rumble as well as WWE Worlds Collide.

You can check out Elias' Instragram post below: