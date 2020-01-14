On this week's WWE Backstage, Ryan Satin announced Elias has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

Satin also noted Mercedes Martinez (who was just announced in the latest class at the WWE Performance Center) will be in tomorrow's Women's Battle Royal to determine who will face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 16 at the Moda Center.

The match will also feature: Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Xia Li, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Chelsea Green, Kayden Carter, Santana Garrett, Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart, and Io Shirai.