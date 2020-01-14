A new class of recruits has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE announced today that the following names have reported to the PC to begin working under their developmental contracts - former Mae Young Classic competitor and veteran talent Mercedes Martinez, Emily Andzulis of NBC and The Rock's Titan Games, former NFL player Anthony Francis, indie wrestler Jake Atlas from Stephanie McMahon's "Undercover Boss" episode, former Cirque du Soleil performer "Iking" Sidney Bateman, former college basketball player Zechariah Smith.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the new class of recruits: