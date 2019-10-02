WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has been quite the talk as of late, especially after making her come back in August since her last match at WrestleMania 35. Now that she's back on Monday Night RAW, "The Boss" has climbed to the top of the women's division ladder and will get a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship once more when she takes on the current champion Becky Lynch in a Hell In A Cell match this Sunday.

While she was away, fans were skeptical as to whether or not Banks would return to the WWE after she and best friend Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. Many believed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would not welcome her back with open arms if and when she decided to come back.

During her interview with Cool Greg on We Have Cool Friends on YouTube, Banks addressed her current relationship with McMahon since coming back. According to Banks, she and the Chairman are quite closer than many would've expected.

"Since I came back, he gave me a really good contract," Banks stated. "We have this great relationship, because, you know, we talk money. He wants me to make him cool so I'm just helping him with his jokes, we'll text jokes to each other every single day. He sends me a private jet. He gave me my own bus. I'm just so blessed. I'm probably the first-ever woman to have her own bus."

Banks proceeds to show Cool Greg the t-shirt she's wearing, which has the word "Gucci" and her corgi on it was a personal gift that McMahon had given her as well.

Since her arrival back in 2012, Banks knows wholeheartedly that she has made quite the name for herself regardless as a single or tag team competitor. In her WWE Chronicle episode, Banks addresses that she has satisfied the 10-year-old version of herself, who dreamt of being one of the biggest names in the women's division. Seventeen years later, Banks is on a new mission to come up with what her next step or steps will be but isn't quite clear about what they are just yet.

"I really did accomplish that feeling of that 10-year-old girl," Banks exclaims "I've always had to fight for her, live for her dreams, and make things happen. I felt like I was fighting for nothing anymore because I have accomplished so much and so much more that I've ever dreamt of. For me getting older, I just have to have more dreams and focus on more things like making money, signing millions, getting my own private jet and bus, and becoming best friends with him (McMahon). Those are my goals of being 27 and going towards 28, I just need to keep a positive and healthy mind. We only have one life to live, so I have to live it to the fullest."

Of the many career highlights Banks has had so far, she mentions that being part of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match back in January made a huge impact on her career.

"Being part of that Royal Rumble match was probably one of my top-five moments in my career," Banks mentions. "Just knowing how much faith they had in me to be in there that long for the first-ever one, and trying to help lead the girls, I felt really accomplished that they put that faith and trust in me. I felt like I could be part of this place forever. I just felt like they really do appreciate my work."

Prior to the announcement of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble, back in October of last year, the WWE management came together and formed Evolution, which has gone down as one, if not, the biggest pay-per-view event for women's wrestling. Since fans thought that female wrestlers weren't showcased as often as their male co-workers were, WWE decided to give them their moment to shine. Banks, Bayley, and Natalya took on and defeated The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match. Banks concluded her interview by saying that she hopes that WWE will put on another Evolution based pay-per-view in the near future.

"It was an incredible pay-per-view and I thought the women killed it," Banks said. "I don't see why we can't have another one. I hope that there's another one coming up."

You can watch Sasha Banks' full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit We Have Cool Friends with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.