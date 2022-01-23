For nearly a year, Kazeem Famuyide worked as a member of the WWE creative team before leaving the company in 2019. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette Thursday, Famuyide disclosed the reason he left the company; he was fired.

“I got fired,” Famuyide revealed. “So to be fair, on the creative side of getting ideas together and putting things together, I think I did pretty well. But the WWE, especially on the inside and the executive side, there’s certain things, certain concepts that I just, to be fully transparent, wasn’t catching as quickly as I assumed they would like me to catch. Certain talents, they threw you right on the road. Usually every writer I talked to while I was there was like, ‘oh, I did home team for a bit.’

“Home team is basically where you’re writing the show from Stamford, you’re giving ideas, you’re in the big office every day and you’re just kind of in this think tank of creativity. Whereas the away team is on the road. You’re like a road producer and you’re with the talent all the time. I was thrown on the road immediately. I was hired on a Wednesday and then I was at Money in the Bank Sunday. So it was a lot thrown at me really quickly. And I understand what they were trying to do, it was definitely a trial by fire over there. And I think I succeeded at certain points.”

Kazeem Famuyide described himself getting worn down towards the end of his WWE run, both due to his duties writing for WWE and outside projects. A month before his one year anniversary, Famuyide was designated back to WWE’s home writing team, at which point it was clear to him his time in WWE was short-lived.

“I started to get worn down also, and they could start to see it in me,” Famuyide said. “It’s a tiring, tiring, thankless job. It’s very thankless. And I had a lot of other opportunities out there. I want to say my eleventh month, going into my one year anniversary of being there, I got taken off the road team and I was on the home team for like the last month. So I was like ‘writing’s on the wall, let me see what else is out there.’ And then, low and behold, three weeks later, they were like ‘it’s not really working out. But we still like you, and maybe something can happen down the line.'”

