Naomi’s WWE contract is set to expire in the near future, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It is unknown exactly when Naomi’s deal is up, but it is expected to be soon. She has been negotiating with the company about extending that as of late, and there is a possibility that this had something to do with her and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE RAW this week.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions caused a major change to the main event on the show. They left the arena despite being advertised for the match, which Naomi was reportedly set to win. This would have led to her becoming the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell.

Despite that, there were creative issues backstage that led to them deciding to leave. WWE issued a public statement about the situation, claiming they didn’t want to work with two of the women. The main event was then changed to a singles match between Asuka and Becky Lynch.

Naomi’s former tag team partner Ariane Andrew revealed she spoke to her recently, and she was not happy. The ex-Funkadactyl didn’t go into detail, but she did claim that walking out on the company isn’t in Naomi’s character.

“This is the thing, being in WWE is stressful,” Andrew added. “They say if you can make it into WWE, you can make it anywhere. It’s not an easy business, it’s not easy. But … I would never see Naomi being like, ‘f**k you,’ that’s just not her character.”

At the moment it is unknown what the future holds for both Naomi and Sasha Banks in WWE. Neither woman has made a public statement about the situation, and it remains to be seen whether or not they will appear on WWE SmackDown this week.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]